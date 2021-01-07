eBoost (EBST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $158,628.02 and $9.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

