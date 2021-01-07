ECC Price Up 36.7% Over Last 7 Days (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, ECC has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ECC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ECC has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and $2,941.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,549.01 or 0.99880649 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00015930 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00055617 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

