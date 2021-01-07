ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Trading Up 2%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.34. 64,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 36,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

ECNCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ECN Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.