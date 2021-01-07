Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.00

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$112.00 and last traded at C$112.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$110.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$105.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$99.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$628.94 million and a P/E ratio of -22.96.

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

In related news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 350 shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$95.50 per share, with a total value of C$33,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,368,074.50.

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

