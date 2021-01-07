ECR Minerals plc (ECR.L) (LON:ECR) Shares Down 3.8%

ECR Minerals plc (ECR.L) (LON:ECR) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.81 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). Approximately 10,498,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 18,511,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.14. The stock has a market cap of £25.71 million and a PE ratio of -7.70.

About ECR Minerals plc (ECR.L) (LON:ECR)

ECR Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral projects in Argentina, the Philippines, and Australia. The company has 100% interests in the Avoca, Bailieston, Creswick, Moormbool, and Timor gold projects located in Central Victoria, Australia.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for ECR Minerals plc (ECR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECR Minerals plc (ECR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.