Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

EDIT opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.83. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $96.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,770. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 41.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,395,000 after buying an additional 1,048,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,282,000 after buying an additional 510,595 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $5,504,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 86,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

