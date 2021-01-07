eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of eHealth worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 617,529 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.21. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eHealth in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

