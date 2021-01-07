Eidoo (EDO) Achieves Market Cap of $43.06 Million

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on popular exchanges. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eidoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00278603 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $985.46 or 0.02623646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012800 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo (CRYPTO:EDO) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.