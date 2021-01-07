Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) fell 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.64. 787,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 706,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $378.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.