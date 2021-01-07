ELA Coin (ELAC) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00026141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00116915 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.90 or 0.00478648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00237132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015884 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io . ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

