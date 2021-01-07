Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,761,257.82. Insiders sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $163,380,542 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 90,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $142.01 on Thursday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $159.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average of $123.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.