Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.00

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $78.06, with a volume of 3025690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 2.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 26.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,295,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,632,000 after buying an additional 2,801,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 130.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,287,000 after purchasing an additional 654,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 239,882 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 29.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 145,601 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

