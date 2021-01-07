Electra (ECA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $572,129.82

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Electra has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a market cap of $572,129.82 and approximately $3,287.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,600,501,257 coins and its circulating supply is 28,733,344,704 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

