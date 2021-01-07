Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

About Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

