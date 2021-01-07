Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Given a C$14.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) received a C$14.50 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

EFN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.16.

Get Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) alerts:

EFN stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.33. 400,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,155. The stock has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.18. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a one year low of C$6.96 and a one year high of C$13.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.61.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$243.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total transaction of C$155,993.52.

About Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.