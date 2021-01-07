Ellen F. Whittemore Sells 2,500 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WYNN opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.44.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

