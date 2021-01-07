Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.71

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and traded as low as $32.51. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 1,477 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Ellomay Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns five photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

