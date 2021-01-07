Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.33

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $14.15. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 48,349 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

