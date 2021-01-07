Elrond ERD Price Reaches $0.0195 on Exchanges (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond ERD token can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00109628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.00445206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00239859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00053242 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

