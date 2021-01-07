Elysium Market Capitalization Achieves $1,192.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.14 or 0.00446647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

