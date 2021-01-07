EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.63. 302,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 317,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCORE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $166.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 165,829 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

