Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 111,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE EBS opened at $97.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.31. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,462,274.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

