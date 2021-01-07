Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.17

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.17 and last traded at $82.07, with a volume of 2435563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

