Empresaria Group plc (EMR.L) (LON:EMR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Empresaria Group plc (EMR.L) (LON:EMR) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59). 19,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 8,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £22.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.51.

About Empresaria Group plc (EMR.L) (LON:EMR)

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent, temporary and contract, and offshore recruitment services, executive search, as well as bespoke solutions that helps to meet the ever-evolving needs of clients and candidates.

