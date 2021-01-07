Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

