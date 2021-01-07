Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.17

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.17 and last traded at $86.55, with a volume of 1653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

