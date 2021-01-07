Energi (NRG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.33 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003698 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Energi has a total market capitalization of $53.35 million and $3.33 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00110080 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00448542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00224380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00055713 BTC.

About Energi

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 36,428,499 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

