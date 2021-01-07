Energo (TSL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,680.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Energo has a market cap of $142,358.55 and $2,680.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, Gate.io and CoinBene. During the last week, Energo has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00039185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00281673 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00030756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.90 or 0.02720918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

TSL is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Gate.io and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

