Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.33% of Energy Fuels worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Energy Fuels by 543.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50.

UUUU stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UUUU. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

