Energycoin (ENRG) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $234,302.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005073 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.