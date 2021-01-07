Energycoin Price Down 18% Over Last Week (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $235,578.64 and approximately $2.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004757 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

