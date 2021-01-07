Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE: EPAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/24/2020 – Enerpac Tool Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enerpac’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed the same by 1.9%. The company will benefit from its focus on growth initiatives and exit from non-profitable businesses in the years ahead. Also, its focus on product innovation, coupled with its restructuring and cost-saving actions, is likely to prove beneficial. Further, the company stands to gain from its acquired assets, market share gains and higher commercial efficiency. However, in the past three months, the company has underperformed the industry. Lower oil & gas prices and the challenges associated with the pandemic adversely impacted its sales performance in the last reported quarter. For fiscal 2021, the company refrained from providing projections due to the uncertainties related to the coronavirus outbreak.”

12/23/2020 – Enerpac Tool Group was downgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2020 – Enerpac Tool Group was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2020 – Enerpac Tool Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2020 – Enerpac Tool Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

11/11/2020 – Enerpac Tool Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE EPAC opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 175.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 50,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

