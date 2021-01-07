ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Shares Gap Up to $2.96

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $3.25. ENGlobal shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 51,920 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ENGlobal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a market cap of $112.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.15%.

In other news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ENGlobal as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

