ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.18

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.18 and last traded at $61.62, with a volume of 7718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.

XNGSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ENN Energy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

