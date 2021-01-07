Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lowered to Neutral at 140166

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $195.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. 140166’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $203.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $210.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at $24,155,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

