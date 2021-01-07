EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

ENQUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $288.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.30.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

