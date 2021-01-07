Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) PT Raised to C$1.25

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cormark lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) in a report on Sunday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.76.

Shares of ESI traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.16. 522,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,752. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The company has a market cap of C$188.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$156.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.3852223 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,093,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$601,613.10.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

