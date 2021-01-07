Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 228,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 347,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

ETTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Entasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $91.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

