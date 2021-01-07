EnterCoin (ENTRC) One Day Volume Tops $11.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 67.7% against the US dollar. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $100,772.62 and approximately $11.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00320012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.07 or 0.02850332 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013001 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

