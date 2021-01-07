Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. 164,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,502,809. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

