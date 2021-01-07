Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Enviro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.08. Enviro Technologies shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 11,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

About Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies, Inc provides environmental and industrial separation technology solutions. It develops, manufactures, and sells patented Voraxial Separator under the V-Inline brand. The company offers V-Inline Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates large volumes of liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Enviro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.