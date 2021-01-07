EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $65.00 at TD Securities

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.07. 196,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,460,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.67, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 159,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.