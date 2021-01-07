Equal (EQL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $276.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Equal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Equal has a market cap of $70,468.30 and approximately $276.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00304560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00031838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.87 or 0.02776895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Equal Profile

EQL is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.