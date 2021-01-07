Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01).

CALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 656,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 91,841 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 41.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 29.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 312,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 70,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

