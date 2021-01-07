Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SunOpta Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) – William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SunOpta in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $314.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of STKL opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.69. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 19.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 2,814.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

