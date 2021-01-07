Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Liquidia Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Liquidia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LQDA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $130.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.04. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

In other Liquidia news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 425,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,608 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Liquidia by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Liquidia by 82.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Liquidia by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

