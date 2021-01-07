Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pernod Ricard SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pernod Ricard in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.50. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.6164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This is an increase from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.