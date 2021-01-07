Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will earn $4.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.62). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after buying an additional 514,528 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 372,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

