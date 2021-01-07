Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2,843.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

