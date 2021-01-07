Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 7th (DIC, KEY, LHX, LMT, MTB, NOC, NYCB, PB, PBCT, RDUS)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 7th:

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) was given a €16.50 ($19.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $235.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $509.00 to $480.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $453.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $12.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $15.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $25.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $154.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

